What is HC Wainwright's Estimate for BLFS Q1 Earnings?

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for BioLife Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a "Neutral" rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioLife Solutions' current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions' Q2 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%.

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Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BLFS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioLife Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair set a $31.00 price objective on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen lowered BioLife Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.43.

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BioLife Solutions Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -384.58 and a beta of 1.94. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $32.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,180,824 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $125,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,972 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,932,191 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $95,080,000 after purchasing an additional 332,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,386 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $74,653,000 after purchasing an additional 119,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,593 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 49,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,371 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109,959 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 650,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $15,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,757,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $112,744,810.50. This trade represents a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,125,000 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BioLife Solutions this week:

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions NASDAQ: BLFS specializes in biopreservation and cold chain workflow solutions for cell and gene therapies, regenerative medicine and other advanced biologics. The company develops and markets proprietary cryopreservation media and technology platforms designed to maintain cell viability and functionality during processing, storage and transport. BioLife's product portfolio addresses critical steps in the manufacturing and distribution of cell-based products, helping life science researchers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers protect and preserve living cells.

The company's flagship offerings include CryoStor, a family of serum-free cryopreservation media; HypoThermosol, a hypothermic storage solution for short-term cell and tissue preservation; and the ThawSTAR system, an automated cell thawing instrument that delivers controlled and reproducible warming of frozen cell therapies.

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