What is HC Wainwright's Estimate for FENC Q3 Earnings?

Adherex Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adherex Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adherex Technologies' current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adherex Technologies' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Adherex Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.87% and a negative net margin of 17.12%.

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Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adherex Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adherex Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Adherex Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research cut Adherex Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on Adherex Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adherex Technologies

Adherex Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $9.93 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $342.98 million, a P/E ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.91. Adherex Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adherex Technologies news, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,946 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $69,069.26. Following the transaction, the director owned 113,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $718,431.36. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 10.73% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adherex Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adherex Technologies stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adherex Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Adherex Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Adherex Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and $16 price target on Adherex Technologies, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term growth potential despite the estimate revisions. HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Adherex Technologies NASDAQ: FENC Stock Price

HC Wainwright maintained a rating and on Adherex Technologies, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term growth potential despite the estimate revisions. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says PEDMARK is being pushed into a larger adolescent and young adult (AYA) market after a record quarter , which could support revenue growth if adoption expands. Adherex Technologies' PEDMARK push targets larger AYA market after record quarter

Recent coverage says is being pushed into a after a , which could support revenue growth if adoption expands. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered earnings estimates for several upcoming periods, including FY2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2027. The cuts were modest and the firm kept its bullish rating, so the market may view this as a slight valuation headwind rather than a major concern.

About Adherex Technologies

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

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