What is HC Wainwright's Estimate for IPSC Q1 Earnings?

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics' Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04.

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Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IPSC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Leerink Partners set a $2.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Century Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $439.35 million, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Century Therapeutics news, insider Gregory Russotti sold 10,076 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $25,693.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 515,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,338.85. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,921 shares of company stock valued at $45,458 in the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,829,000. Spruce Street Capital LP acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,115 shares of the company's stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 360,825 shares of the company's stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 140,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company's stock.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of allogeneic cell therapies for cancer. Utilizing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology, the company engineers “off-the-shelf” natural killer (NK) and T cell candidates designed to target hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. By harnessing iPSC-derived immune cells, Century aims to overcome challenges associated with patient-derived therapies, such as manufacturing variability and treatment delays.

The company's proprietary platform integrates gene editing, synthetic biology and scalable cell expansion processes to generate a pipeline of product candidates.

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