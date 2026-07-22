What is HC Wainwright's Estimate for Soluna FY2026 Earnings?

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Soluna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SLNH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Soluna from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Soluna from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.00.

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Soluna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLNH opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. Soluna has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 5.11.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 64.80% and a negative net margin of 190.87%.

Insider Transactions at Soluna

In related news, CFO Michael Picchi purchased 100,000 shares of Soluna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,381,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,251,437.50. This trade represents a 7.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soluna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soluna in the fourth quarter valued at $2,391,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Soluna during the fourth quarter worth $2,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Soluna by 756.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,801 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Soluna by 989.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 665,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 604,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Soluna by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 579,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company's stock.

Key Soluna News

Here are the key news stories impacting Soluna this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Soluna with a Buy rating and a $4.00 price target , implying substantial upside from the current share price. Soluna NASDAQ: SLNH Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Soluna with a rating and a , implying substantial upside from the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: The firm also published multiple earnings estimates, projecting continued losses through 2026 and 2027, including FY2027 EPS of ($0.27) , which reinforces that profitability is still a work in progress.

The firm also published multiple earnings estimates, projecting continued losses through 2026 and 2027, including , which reinforces that profitability is still a work in progress. Neutral Sentiment: Several follow-up notes repeated HC Wainwright’s quarterly estimates and same price target, suggesting the main new catalyst is still the initiation of coverage rather than a major change in fundamentals.

Several follow-up notes repeated HC Wainwright’s quarterly estimates and same price target, suggesting the main new catalyst is still the initiation of coverage rather than a major change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The analyst outlook still implies Soluna is expected to remain unprofitable over the forecast period, which may temper enthusiasm despite the bullish rating.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Computing, Inc NASDAQ: SLNH is a renewable energy and computing company that develops, constructs and operates utility‐scale wind and solar projects designed to power high-performance computing workloads. By integrating power generation with data processing infrastructure, Soluna targets applications such as cryptocurrency mining, blockchain validation, artificial intelligence training and other cloud‐based or on-premises computing tasks that can flex to available renewable output.

The company manages the full project lifecycle—site selection, permitting, engineering, procurement, construction and operations—with a focus on regions that offer abundant wind or solar resources yet face limitations in grid infrastructure.

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