What is HC Wainwright's Forecast for AARD FY2027 Earnings?

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a "Neutral" rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aardvark Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter.

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Several other research firms have also weighed in on AARD. BTIG Research lowered Aardvark Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Aardvark Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Aardvark Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aardvark Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on AARD

Aardvark Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aardvark Therapeutics stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.93. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aardvark Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aardvark Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,340 shares of the company's stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 163,717 shares during the period.

Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in the discovery and development of small-molecule modulators of the retinoic acid receptor–related orphan receptor gamma (RORγ). RORγ plays a central role in T-helper 17 (Th17) cell differentiation and inflammatory processes. By targeting this transcription factor, Aardvark aims to address a range of autoimmune and immune-mediated diseases.

The company's lead programs consist of selective RORγ inverse agonists designed to suppress pathogenic Th17-driven responses in conditions such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

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