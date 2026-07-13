What is HC Wainwright's Forecast for MSLE FY2029 Earnings?

Satellos Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:MSLE - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Satellos Bioscience in a research report issued on Thursday, July 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.16). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Satellos Bioscience's current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Satellos Bioscience's FY2030 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Satellos Bioscience (NASDAQ:MSLE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02).

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Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Satellos Bioscience from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Satellos Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners began coverage on Satellos Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $18.00 price target on Satellos Bioscience in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Satellos Bioscience to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Satellos Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.75.

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Satellos Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of MSLE stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $6.99. Satellos Bioscience has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $203.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.53.

About Satellos Bioscience

Satellos Bioscience Inc is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics which stimulate or restore muscle regeneration in severe disorders. The company's lead program is focused on developing an oral therapeutic drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Satellos Bioscience Inc, formerly known as iCo Therapeutics Inc, is based in Toronto, Ontario.

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