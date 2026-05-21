What is HC Wainwright's Forecast for WVE FY2028 Earnings?

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.74). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WAVE Life Sciences' current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for WAVE Life Sciences' FY2029 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. WAVE Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 255.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. The company had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.45 million.

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WVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WAVE Life Sciences from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WAVE Life Sciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WVE

WAVE Life Sciences Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $6.19 on Thursday. WAVE Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of -1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WAVE Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 6,729.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 1,156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 1,441.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,928 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,658 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Francis sold 33,194 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $499,569.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,867 shares in the company, valued at $931,098.35. This trade represents a 34.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WAVE Life Sciences

WAVE Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on the discovery and development of stereopure oligonucleotide therapies designed to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Leveraging proprietary chemistry and precision synthesis, WAVE engineers drug candidates with defined stereochemistry to optimize potency, safety and manufacturability. This approach aims to enhance target specificity and improve therapeutic profiles compared with traditional oligonucleotide medicines.

The company's pipeline includes programs in neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and neurodegenerative conditions including Huntington's disease, as well as early-stage cardiovascular and liver indications.

Further Reading

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