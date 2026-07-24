What is KeyCorp's Estimate for DTE Energy Q2 Earnings?

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) - Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for DTE Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy's current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy's Q3 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $147.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $126.23 and a twelve month high of $155.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.22.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 26,047 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. William Mack & Associates Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 34.8% during the second quarter. William Mack & Associates Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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