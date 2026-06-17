What is KeyCorp's Estimate for FLY FY2026 Earnings?

Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY - Free Report) - Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report released on Sunday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.07) for the year. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Firefly Aerospace's current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Firefly Aerospace's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Firefly Aerospace from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Firefly Aerospace from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Firefly Aerospace from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.20.

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Firefly Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLY opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. Firefly Aerospace has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter. Firefly Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 40.96% and a negative net margin of 181.16%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.09) EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David Leigh Wheeler sold 3,766 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $169,620.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 142,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,429,820.32. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Firefly Aerospace

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Firefly Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Firefly Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Firefly Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Firefly Aerospace this week:

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace NASDAQ: FLY is a U.S.-based aerospace company that designs, manufactures and operates launch vehicles and in-space systems for commercial, civil and national security customers. The company focuses on providing end-to-end small- and medium-lift launch services, mission integration and spacecraft hardware to support satellite deployment and on-orbit operations.

Firefly's product portfolio includes the Alpha small launch vehicle, developed to carry small satellites to low Earth orbit, and plans for larger vehicles and in-space capabilities to address a range of payload sizes and mission profiles.

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