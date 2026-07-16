What is KeyCorp's Estimate for MPWR Q2 Earnings?

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) - KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.92 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monolithic Power Systems' current full-year earnings is $20.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems' Q3 2026 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.05 EPS.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get MPWR alerts: Sign Up

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,352.66 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $686.87 and a one year high of $1,714.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,497.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1,283.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total value of $19,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. This trade represents a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.68%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monolithic Power Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monolithic Power Systems wasn't on the list.

While Monolithic Power Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here