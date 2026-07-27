What is KeyCorp's Estimate for WEC FY2030 Earnings?

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) - Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2030 earnings per share estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $7.51 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a "Overweight" rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group's current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $124.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.20.

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WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $115.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $102.95 and a 12-month high of $119.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,762 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $815,112.16. This represents a 38.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

Key WEC Energy Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting WEC Energy Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp maintained an Overweight rating on WEC Energy Group NYSE: WEC and kept its price target at $117, indicating analysts still see upside potential.

KeyCorp maintained an Overweight rating on and kept its price target at $117, indicating analysts still see upside potential. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its longer-term earnings estimates slightly, including FY2028 EPS to $6.47 and FY2029 EPS to $6.97, which may support valuation expectations.

KeyCorp raised its longer-term earnings estimates slightly, including FY2028 EPS to $6.47 and FY2029 EPS to $6.97, which may support valuation expectations. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital reiterated a Hold rating on WEC Energy Group, suggesting a mixed near-term outlook and limiting the stock’s upside enthusiasm. BMO Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for WEC Energy Group (WEC)

BMO Capital reiterated a Hold rating on WEC Energy Group, suggesting a mixed near-term outlook and limiting the stock’s upside enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s near-term EPS estimates for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026 were provided without a major surprise, so they are more of a confirmation of current expectations than a fresh catalyst.

KeyCorp’s near-term EPS estimates for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026 were provided without a major surprise, so they are more of a confirmation of current expectations than a fresh catalyst. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp lowered its price target from $126 to $117, reflecting a less aggressive view of the stock’s near-term appreciation.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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