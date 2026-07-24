What is KeyCorp's Forecast for AEP Q2 Earnings?

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Electric Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power's current full-year earnings is $6.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power's FY2026 earnings at $6.36 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.82 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $7.57 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. American Electric Power's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS.

Get AEP alerts: Sign Up

AEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ AEP opened at $134.92 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $105.70 and a 12 month high of $140.58. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $131.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. American Electric Power's payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,004,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,415 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8,776.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,219,198 shares of the company's stock worth $290,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,437,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,509,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,865 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 118.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,316,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $728,378,000 after buying an additional 937,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting American Electric Power

Here are the key news stories impacting American Electric Power this week:

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Electric Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Electric Power wasn't on the list.

While American Electric Power currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here