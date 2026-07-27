What is KeyCorp's Forecast for Ameren FY2026 Earnings?

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) - Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ameren in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $5.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.36. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameren's current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren's FY2027 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $6.22 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Ameren had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Ameren's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS.

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Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ameren from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research set a $126.00 price target on Ameren in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameren from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameren

Ameren Price Performance

AEE opened at $113.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ameren has a 1 year low of $96.57 and a 1 year high of $118.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 22.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 19.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 42.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,802 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 48.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $35,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,557,971.44. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.96%.

Trending Headlines about Ameren

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About Ameren

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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