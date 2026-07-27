What is KeyCorp's Forecast for Appian Q2 Earnings?

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN - Free Report) - Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Appian in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp analyst D. Au anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Appian's current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Appian's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Appian had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $202.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.940-1.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020-0.020 EPS.

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A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APPN. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Appian from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Appian from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Appian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Appian from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Report on APPN

Appian Price Performance

Shares of APPN opened at $23.75 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54. Appian has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $46.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,377.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $1,236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,719,144 shares in the company, valued at $42,497,239.68. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Mark Dorsey purchased 5,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive owned 13,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $267,686.09. This represents a 59.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Appian by 693.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Appian by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company's stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

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