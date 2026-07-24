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What is KeyCorp's Forecast for CMS Energy Q3 Earnings?

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
CMS Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • KeyCorp lowered its Q3 2026 EPS estimate for CMS Energy to $1.16 from $1.20, while keeping a Sector Weight rating on the stock. The firm also projects FY2030 earnings of $5.22 per share.
  • CMS Energy’s most recent quarter was better than expected, with EPS of $1.13 versus the $1.11 consensus and revenue of $2.73 billion versus $2.46 billion expected. The company also reaffirmed FY2026 guidance of $3.83 to $3.90 per share.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains mixed but generally constructive, with six Buy ratings and six Hold ratings, and a consensus price target of $81.33. The stock was trading around $74.14, and CMS also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than CMS Energy.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for CMS Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. KeyCorp has a "Sector Weight" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy's current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy's FY2030 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. CMS Energy's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.2%

CMS Energy stock opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.69.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tema ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,337 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,371 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 87,930 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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