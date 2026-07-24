What is KeyCorp's Forecast for ES Q2 Earnings?

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) - Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Eversource Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy's current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.97 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $5.29 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ES. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus lowered Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Capital One Financial set a $73.00 price objective on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.82.

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Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Eversource Energy stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.48.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 220.2% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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