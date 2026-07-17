What is KeyCorp's Forecast for MPWR Q4 Earnings?

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) - Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.24 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monolithic Power Systems' current full-year earnings is $20.23 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems' Q1 2027 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $8.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $29.54 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,305.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $702.32 and a twelve month high of $1,714.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,491.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,286.01.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,855,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,656,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 473,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $517,557,000 after buying an additional 296,788 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,300,345,000 after buying an additional 295,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 77,483.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,676,000 after acquiring an additional 261,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total transaction of $18,736,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 166,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,197,941.60. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $12,860,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 144,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at $245,170,600. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.68%.

Key Headlines Impacting Monolithic Power Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reaffirmed a bullish stance on Monolithic Power Systems, maintaining an Overweight rating and a $2,000 target while raising earnings forecasts for 2026 and 2027, signaling confidence in continued demand and profit growth.

KeyCorp reaffirmed a bullish stance on Monolithic Power Systems, maintaining an Overweight rating and a $2,000 target while raising earnings forecasts for 2026 and 2027, signaling confidence in continued demand and profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimates now call for FY2026 EPS of $21.05 and FY2027 EPS of $29.54, indicating expectations for strong long-term earnings expansion at Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR .

Analyst estimates now call for FY2026 EPS of $21.05 and FY2027 EPS of $29.54, indicating expectations for strong long-term earnings expansion at Monolithic Power Systems . Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment for Monolithic Power Systems remains at an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” which supports a constructive but not overly aggressive outlook.

Brokerage sentiment for Monolithic Power Systems remains at an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” which supports a constructive but not overly aggressive outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Monolithic Power Systems’ strong earnings surprise history and suggested the company has characteristics that could lead to another beat in its next report.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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