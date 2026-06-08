What is KeyCorp's Forecast for SM Energy Q2 Earnings?

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM - Free Report) - KeyCorp raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SM Energy's current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy's Q3 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens increased their price target on SM Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on SM Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.07.

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SM Energy Stock Up 0.0%

SM Energy stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $35.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.72.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.42. SM Energy had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SM Energy by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 597,420 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,569 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 223,193 shares of the energy company's stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 81,754 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 24,553 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $834,310.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,456.72. This trade represents a 27.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. SM Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company NYSE: SM is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy's operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company's core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

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