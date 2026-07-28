What is Maxim Group's Estimate for Hut 8 Q2 Earnings?

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT - Free Report) - Maxim Group issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Hut 8 in a report released on Friday, July 24th. Maxim Group analyst M. Galinko expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hut 8's current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Maxim Group also issued estimates for Hut 8's Q3 2026 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.27) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($7.83) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($7.06) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($20.88) EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($6.80) EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at ($11.94) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($40.85) EPS.

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Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hut 8 to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hut 8

Hut 8 Price Performance

Shares of TSE:HUT opened at C$147.69 on Tuesday. Hut 8 has a 1-year low of C$25.68 and a 1-year high of C$194.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$157.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$110.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.63 billion, a PE ratio of -52.37 and a beta of 4.58.

Trending Headlines about Hut 8

Here are the key news stories impacting Hut 8 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hut 8 remains exposed to potential upside from cryptocurrency prices and growth in its digital infrastructure operations, although the cited research does not provide a new positive catalyst.

Hut 8 remains exposed to potential upside from cryptocurrency prices and growth in its digital infrastructure operations, although the cited research does not provide a new positive catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Maxim Group’s estimates are analyst forecasts rather than reported results. The firm reiterated projections for a loss of $0.75 per share in Q2 2026, followed by losses of $2.02 in Q3 and $1.92 in Q4.

Maxim Group’s estimates are analyst forecasts rather than reported results. The firm reiterated projections for a loss of $0.75 per share in Q2 2026, followed by losses of $2.02 in Q3 and $1.92 in Q4. Negative Sentiment: Maxim expects Hut 8 to lose $5.27 per share in FY2026, $20.88 in FY2027 and $40.85 in FY2028. Quarterly losses are also forecast to widen through the period, reaching $7.83 per share in Q3 2027 and $11.94 in Q2 2028. The increasingly negative projections raise concerns about profitability and make the stock’s elevated valuation more difficult to justify. Hut 8 Corp. stock information

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America's innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin's market direction.

Further Reading

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