What is Noble Financial's Forecast for Graham Q1 Earnings?

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graham in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Graham's current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Graham's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

GHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Northland Securities set a $111.00 price objective on Graham in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Graham from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Graham from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graham has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.33.

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Graham Trading Up 4.8%

GHM opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. Graham has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $110.01. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Graham (NYSE:GHM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Graham had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.10%.The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Graham by 62.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 396.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 4,697.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 385.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Graham

Here are the key news stories impacting Graham this week:

Positive Sentiment: Graham’s latest quarterly results showed $0.33 EPS versus $0.30 expected and $67.08 million in revenue versus $59.95 million expected , with revenue up 13% year over year . Article Title

Graham’s latest quarterly results showed versus and versus , with revenue up . Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted record orders and a record $532.6 million backlog , which supports future revenue visibility and helped fuel a bullish view on backlog-led growth into fiscal 2027. Article Title

The company highlighted , which supports future revenue visibility and helped fuel a bullish view on backlog-led growth into fiscal 2027. Positive Sentiment: Management also pointed to capacity upgrades and the FlackTek integration , signaling continued investment in growth and operating scale. Article Title

Management also pointed to and the , signaling continued investment in growth and operating scale. Neutral Sentiment: Several post-earnings articles framed the quarter as strong operationally, but also questioned whether investors should now focus more on profitability and margin trends than on top-line growth alone. Article Title

Several post-earnings articles framed the quarter as strong operationally, but also questioned whether investors should now focus more on than on top-line growth alone. Neutral Sentiment: One note flagged technological advances in bladeless mixers as a possible competitive risk, but this appears more like a longer-term watch item than an immediate catalyst. Article Title

One note flagged as a possible competitive risk, but this appears more like a longer-term watch item than an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, some coverage described the stock as falling after the report, suggesting investors may be reacting to softer margins, valuation, or profit-taking after a strong run. Article Title

About Graham

Graham Corporation NYSE: GHM is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company's technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

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