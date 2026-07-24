What is Northland Securities' Forecast for GRNT Q3 Earnings?

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Northland Securities increased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Granite Ridge Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Northland Securities has a "Outperform" rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources' current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRNT. Stephens reduced their price objective on Granite Ridge Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Granite Ridge Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Granite Ridge Resources from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.00.

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Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of GRNT opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $649.48 million, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Granite Ridge Resources has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $128.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.68 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. Granite Ridge Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ronald Kyle Kettler bought 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $30,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 129,276 shares in the company, valued at $656,722.08. This represents a 4.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyler Farquharson bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 344,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,426.45. This represents a 2.99% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 148,780 shares of company stock worth $798,208 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 5,859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,525,525 shares of the company's stock worth $28,828,000 after buying an additional 4,449,582 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at about $6,624,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $3,210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 448,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 442,900 shares during the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

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