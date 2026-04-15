What is Northland Securities' Forecast for SEI Q3 Earnings?

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Northland Securities lifted their Q3 2027 earnings estimates for Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note issued on Monday, April 13th. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Solaris Energy Infrastructure's current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Solaris Energy Infrastructure's Q4 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

SEI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.36.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of SEI opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company's 50-day moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Solaris Energy Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland raised FY2028 estimates sharply — now forecasting $4.33 EPS (prior $3.34). This materially increases Solaris’s multi‑year earnings trajectory and supports a higher valuation multiple for the stock. Northland raises FY2028 estimate

Northland raised FY2028 estimates sharply — now forecasting $4.33 EPS (prior $3.34). This materially increases Solaris’s multi‑year earnings trajectory and supports a higher valuation multiple for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Northland lifted FY2027 and related quarterly forecasts — FY2027 now $3.43 EPS (prior $2.81); Q3 2027 at $0.92 and Q4 2027 at $1.03. The upgrade suggests accelerating free cash flow and earnings into 2027, which can justify multiple expansion. Northland raises FY2027 estimate

Northland lifted FY2027 and related quarterly forecasts — FY2027 now $3.43 EPS (prior $2.81); Q3 2027 at $0.92 and Q4 2027 at $1.03. The upgrade suggests accelerating free cash flow and earnings into 2027, which can justify multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Northland increased 2026 and near‑term quarterly EPS estimates — FY2026 to $1.44 (from $1.33) and several quarterly raises (Q2–Q4 2026 and Q1–Q2 2027). Near‑term beat prospects reduce execution risk and can lift sentiment ahead of upcoming reports. Northland raises 2026 estimates

Northland increased 2026 and near‑term quarterly EPS estimates — FY2026 to $1.44 (from $1.33) and several quarterly raises (Q2–Q4 2026 and Q1–Q2 2027). Near‑term beat prospects reduce execution risk and can lift sentiment ahead of upcoming reports. Neutral Sentiment: A recent Yahoo Finance piece profiles Solaris as a top oil & gas equipment & services stock, highlighting strengths that may attract longer‑term investors but provides descriptive, not material, news. What Makes Solaris Energy (SEI) One of the Best...

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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