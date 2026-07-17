What is Scotiabank's Forecast for Iamgold FY2026 Earnings?

Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG - Free Report) TSE: IMG - Analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iamgold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the mining company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iamgold's current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Iamgold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Iamgold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Iamgold from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Iamgold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iamgold presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.00.

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Iamgold Stock Performance

IAG opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. Iamgold has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $24.87.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG - Get Free Report) TSE: IMG last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. Iamgold had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 29.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $955.17 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iamgold

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Iamgold during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iamgold in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iamgold in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company's stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toronto, is a mid-tier gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold mining assets. The company’s primary focus is on the discovery and extraction of gold, with a portfolio that spans both operating mines and advanced development projects. IAMGOLD combines in-house technical expertise with strategic partnerships to advance projects from exploration through to production.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Essakane gold mine in Burkina Faso, which began commercial production in 2010, and the Westwood underground gold mine in Quebec’s Abitibi region.

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