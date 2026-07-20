What is Scotiabank's Forecast for Methanex FY2026 Earnings?

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH - Free Report) TSE: MX - Analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Methanex in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $8.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.62. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex's current full-year earnings is $8.27 per share.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH - Get Free Report) TSE: MX last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $957.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Several other brokerages have also commented on MEOH. UBS Group upped their target price on Methanex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Methanex from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Methanex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MEOH

Methanex Stock Performance

MEOH stock opened at $54.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -111.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66. Methanex has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $66.75.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Methanex's payout ratio is presently -151.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 629.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,316,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $92,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $34,872,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Methanex by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 963,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $38,277,000 after purchasing an additional 840,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Methanex by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,157,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $46,011,000 after purchasing an additional 623,502 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Methanex by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,803,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $71,520,000 after purchasing an additional 518,173 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Methanex News

Here are the key news stories impacting Methanex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Methanex’s board declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.185 per share , signaling confidence in cash flow and providing income support for shareholders. Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend

Methanex’s board declared a quarterly dividend of , signaling confidence in cash flow and providing income support for shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank slightly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Methanex and maintained an Outperform rating with an $80 price target , reinforcing a constructive view on the company’s earnings outlook. Methanex Corporation stock information

Scotiabank slightly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Methanex and maintained an rating with an , reinforcing a constructive view on the company’s earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage from National Bank was also described as positive, adding to the favorable sentiment around the name. Positive Report for Methanex (MEOH) from National Bank

Recent analyst coverage from National Bank was also described as positive, adding to the favorable sentiment around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank’s Q2 2026 earnings estimate of $3.78 per share is in line with expectations for the upcoming quarter, so it is not a major new catalyst by itself. Methanex Corporation stock information

Scotiabank’s Q2 2026 earnings estimate of is in line with expectations for the upcoming quarter, so it is not a major new catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: News that Methanex shut down its Titan plant could raise concerns about near-term operating disruptions, which may weigh on sentiment. Methanex shuts down Titan plant

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world's largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company's core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

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