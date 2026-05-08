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What is Scotiabank's Forecast for TSE:NG FY2026 Earnings?

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
NovaGold Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank analyst O. Habib forecasts NovaGold will report FY2026 EPS of ($0.30) (and the same for FY2027) and has a Strong-Buy rating on the stock.
  • Analyst consensus is bullish—three Strong Buy and two Buy ratings—giving an average rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of C$18.00, while Canaccord recently raised the stock to a "moderate buy."
  • The shares opened at C$11.66 (market cap C$5.12B) and trade well below the average target; the company posted quarterly EPS of C($0.05) and owns 50% of the Donlin Gold project.
  • Interested in NovaGold Resources? Here are five stocks we like better.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG - Free Report) - Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NovaGold Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year. Scotiabank has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for NovaGold Resources' FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of NovaGold Resources to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovaGold Resources has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and an average target price of C$18.00.

Get Our Latest Report on NG

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

TSE:NG opened at C$11.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.31. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$19.69.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company owns 50% of the Donlin Gold project, which is located in southwestern Alaska, approximately 20 kilometers north of the village of Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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