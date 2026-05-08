What is Scotiabank's Forecast for TSE:NG FY2026 Earnings?

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG - Free Report) - Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NovaGold Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year. Scotiabank has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for NovaGold Resources' FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of NovaGold Resources to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovaGold Resources has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and an average target price of C$18.00.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on NG

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

TSE:NG opened at C$11.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.31. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$19.69.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company owns 50% of the Donlin Gold project, which is located in southwestern Alaska, approximately 20 kilometers north of the village of Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NovaGold Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NovaGold Resources wasn't on the list.

While NovaGold Resources currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here