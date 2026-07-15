What is Zacks Research's Estimate for APEI Q1 Earnings?

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education's current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Public Education's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on American Public Education from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on American Public Education from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Public Education from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.12.

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American Public Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $58.04 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $174.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.73 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.02%. American Public Education has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS.

Insider Transactions at American Public Education

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 52,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,817,288. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 5,909.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in American Public Education by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,616 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in American Public Education by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 96.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,643 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

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