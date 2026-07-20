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What is Zacks Research's Estimate for CLB FY2027 Earnings?

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Core Laboratories logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for Core Laboratories to $0.80 from $0.82 in a July 17 research note.
  • The new estimate is still well above the current consensus for Core Laboratories’ full-year earnings, which stands at $0.53 per share.
  • Recent analyst sentiment has turned more cautious, with downgrades from Wall Street Zen and Weiss Ratings contributing to a consensus rating of “Reduce.”
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for Core Laboratories in a research note issued on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories' current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Core Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Core Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $11.31 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $521.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Core Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Core Laboratories has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.120 EPS.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Core Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,758 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Core Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,932 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,893 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,953 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company's stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories N.V. is a global provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services to the oil and gas industry. The company applies specialized expertise in core and fluid analysis, advanced petrophysical interpretation, and reservoir engineering to optimize hydrocarbon recovery. By integrating laboratory testing with field services and digital analytics, Core Laboratories delivers insights that help operators maximize production and extend the life of their assets.

The company's portfolio spans two primary service lines: reservoir description and production enhancement.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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