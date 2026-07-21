What is Zacks Research's Estimate for EMBJ FY2027 Earnings?

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2027 EPS estimates for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.84. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica's current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica's Q2 2028 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.29.

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Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica stock opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company's stock.

About Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Embraer SA NYSE: EMBJ, legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

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