What is Zacks Research's Estimate for IP Q3 Earnings?

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Paper's current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. International Paper's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

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Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Paper

International Paper Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $56.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, Director Scott Tozier bought 10,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $313,782.50. This trade represents a 40,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. International Paper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.09%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

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