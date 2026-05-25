What is Zacks Research's Estimate for LKQ FY2027 Earnings?

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ - Free Report) - Zacks Research upped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LKQ in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.29. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LKQ's current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings raised LKQ from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LKQ from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on LKQ from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut LKQ from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.33.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $27.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. LKQ has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $40.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.71%.The business's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. LKQ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. LKQ's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 882 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essential Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting LKQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several forward earnings estimates for LKQ, including Q4 2026, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028 and FY2028, while keeping a “Hold” rating. Higher profit expectations can support sentiment toward the auto parts supplier. Zacks Research estimate updates

Zacks Research raised several forward earnings estimates for LKQ, including Q4 2026, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028 and FY2028, while keeping a “Hold” rating. Higher profit expectations can support sentiment toward the auto parts supplier. Neutral Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece described LKQ as a “deep value stock” with a durable core business, which may reinforce the investment case but is not a direct catalyst for near-term stock movement. Seeking Alpha article

A Seeking Alpha piece described LKQ as a “deep value stock” with a durable core business, which may reinforce the investment case but is not a direct catalyst for near-term stock movement. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities-fraud class actions against LKQ, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of June 22, 2026. These headlines can pressure the stock by raising legal overhang and investor concern about potential damages or disclosures. Class action alert

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.

Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.

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