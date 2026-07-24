What is Zacks Research's Estimate for TriMas Q2 Earnings?

TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for TriMas in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriMas' current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas' Q4 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.24). TriMas had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 93.79%.The company had revenue of $168.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. TriMas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.70 EPS.

Get TriMas alerts: Sign Up

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of TriMas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TriMas

TriMas Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. TriMas has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. TriMas's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $675,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,022.86. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 17.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 505.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,639 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 70,667 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,419,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,562,028 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $92,976,000 after purchasing an additional 73,638 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the first quarter worth approximately $5,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting TriMas

Here are the key news stories impacting TriMas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q1 2027 EPS estimate to $0.51 from $0.40, suggesting improved near-term earnings expectations for TriMas. TriMas (TRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zacks Research raised its Q1 2027 EPS estimate to $0.51 from $0.40, suggesting improved near-term earnings expectations for TriMas. Positive Sentiment: TriMas announced a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, which may support investor interest, though the yield is modest at about 0.4%. Quarterly dividend announcement

TriMas announced a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, which may support investor interest, though the yield is modest at about 0.4%. Neutral Sentiment: TriMas is expected to report quarterly earnings on Thursday, which keeps attention on results and guidance ahead of the release.

TriMas is expected to report quarterly earnings on Thursday, which keeps attention on results and guidance ahead of the release. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also left its overall rating unchanged at “Hold,” indicating the firm sees limited conviction despite some estimate increases.

Zacks also left its overall rating unchanged at “Hold,” indicating the firm sees limited conviction despite some estimate increases. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed several forward EPS estimates, including Q2 2027 to $0.58 from $0.62, Q3 2027 to $0.59 from $0.64, Q4 2027 to $0.50 from $0.52, and Q2 2028 to $0.57 from $0.59, which may weigh on sentiment.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TriMas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TriMas wasn't on the list.

While TriMas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here