What is Zacks Research's Forecast for AGCO FY2028 Earnings?

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for AGCO in a report issued on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $9.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.15. The consensus estimate for AGCO's current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share.

AGCO has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $130.18.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $114.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. AGCO has a 12-month low of $99.21 and a 12-month high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 951.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 400.0% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares in the company, valued at $388,309,809.60. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. AGCO's dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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