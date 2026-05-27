What is Zacks Research's Forecast for AMG Q2 Earnings?

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $7.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.41. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group's current full-year earnings is $34.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group's Q3 2026 earnings at $7.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $33.01 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $8.76 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $9.69 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $9.42 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $39.22 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 35.55%.The business had revenue of $544.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMG. Wall Street Zen lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $454.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $362.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $308.67 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $172.54 and a one year high of $334.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business's fifty day moving average price is $289.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 142 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 8,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.30, for a total transaction of $2,290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 159,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,654,829.50. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kavita Padiyar sold 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $612,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 42,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,873,057.28. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,602 shares of company stock worth $4,240,522. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.16%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc NYSE: AMG is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates' distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company's core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

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