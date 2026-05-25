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What is Zacks Research's Forecast for AMG Q4 Earnings?

Written by MarketBeat
May 25, 2026
Affiliated Managers Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate for Affiliated Managers Group to $9.64 from $9.08, signaling a more upbeat view on the company’s near-term earnings outlook.
  • Other analysts remain broadly positive on AMG, with seven Buy ratings and one Hold, and an average price target of $362.29 versus the stock’s recent price near $302.
  • AMG also delivered a solid latest quarter, reporting $8.23 EPS to beat estimates and posting revenue of $544.9 million, up 9.7% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $9.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.08. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group's current full-year earnings is $34.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group's Q2 2027 earnings at $8.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $34.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $454.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $362.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMG

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $301.99 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $172.54 and a 12-month high of $334.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.86 and a 200 day moving average of $290.24.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $544.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $544.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

Insider Transactions at Affiliated Managers Group

In other news, General Counsel Kavita Padiyar sold 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $612,128.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 42,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,873,057.28. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Christopher Ryan sold 3,402 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $1,037,814.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,125.52. This represents a 75.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,602 shares of company stock worth $4,240,522. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,353 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 141,733 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $23,815,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc NYSE: AMG is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates' distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company's core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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