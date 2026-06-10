What is Zacks Research's Forecast for Carvana Q1 Earnings?

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Carvana in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana's current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana's Q3 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.37. Carvana had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion.

Get Carvana alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $77.60 to $85.80 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Get Our Latest Report on CVNA

Carvana Trading Up 0.3%

CVNA stock opened at $69.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.17. Carvana has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $97.38. The company has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 3.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 152,955 shares in the company, valued at $10,771,091.10. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $3,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 464,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,793,430.64. This trade represents a 9.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 386,287 shares of company stock worth $27,022,696 over the last three months. 15.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Carvana

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Carvana to Strong-Buy , which can support investor confidence in the stock’s outlook. Zacks upgrade report

Zacks Research upgraded Carvana to , which can support investor confidence in the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: The firm raised earnings estimates for Q1 2027 , FY2027 , Q1 2028 , and FY2028 , signaling expectations for improving long-term profitability. Carvana stock page

The firm raised earnings estimates for , , , and , signaling expectations for improving long-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Carvana recently beat quarterly expectations with $1.69 EPS versus $0.32 expected and revenue of $6.43 billion versus $6.12 billion estimated, reinforcing the turnaround narrative. Carvana earnings reference

Carvana recently beat quarterly expectations with versus expected and revenue of versus estimated, reinforcing the turnaround narrative. Neutral Sentiment: One insider, Thomas Taira, sold 5,597 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan; the sale is worth noting but does not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s fundamentals. Insider trading details

One insider, Thomas Taira, sold under a pre-arranged trading plan; the sale is worth noting but does not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some broader commentary is focused on Carvana’s post-split accessibility and renewed visibility after its 5-for-1 stock split , which may help trading interest but is not a direct business catalyst. Stock split article

Some broader commentary is focused on Carvana’s post-split accessibility and renewed visibility after its , which may help trading interest but is not a direct business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The same analyst update slightly trimmed Q3 2027 EPS to $0.63 from $0.64, a small caution that future quarters may not rise in a straight line. Carvana analyst estimates

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana's model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carvana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carvana wasn't on the list.

While Carvana currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here