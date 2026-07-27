What is Zacks Research's Forecast for CMC FY2026 Earnings?

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Commercial Metals in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the basic materials company will earn $6.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.62. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals' current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMC. Wall Street Zen cut Commercial Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Get Commercial Metals alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.1%

CMC opened at $68.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business's 50 day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.48.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.72%.The business's revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,361,477 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $440,341,000 after purchasing an additional 91,104 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,641,930 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $208,629,000 after buying an additional 67,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,926,864 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $202,626,000 after buying an additional 86,749 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,661,027 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $95,144,000 after buying an additional 76,365 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 87.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,631,213 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $100,205,000 after acquiring an additional 760,985 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 8,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.30 per share, with a total value of $504,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 181,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,127,298.60. The trade was a 4.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Commercial Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.07%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company NYSE: CMC is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Commercial Metals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Commercial Metals wasn't on the list.

While Commercial Metals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here