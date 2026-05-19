What is Zacks Research's Forecast for Kirby Q4 Earnings?

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kirby in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kirby's current full-year earnings is $6.99 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Kirby from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kirby from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Kirby from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $146.20.

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Kirby Trading Up 0.6%

KEX opened at $146.60 on Tuesday. Kirby has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $157.69. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $138.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.96.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.51%.The business had revenue of $844.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kirby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-7.280 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 30.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,355 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $49,632,000 after buying an additional 114,618 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 152.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 182,565 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $18,441,000 after buying an additional 110,320 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 68.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,565 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 52,000.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kirby news, COO Christian G. O'neil sold 11,287 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total value of $1,493,721.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,721.58. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,726 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $250,287.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,671.73. This trade represents a 16.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,797 shares of company stock worth $10,421,218. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America's largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby's fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby's Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

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