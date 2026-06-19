What is Zacks Research's Forecast for LULU Q3 Earnings?

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) - Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2027 earnings estimates for shares of lululemon athletica in a report released on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for lululemon athletica's current full-year earnings is $11.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for lululemon athletica's Q4 2027 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2029 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $14.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $122.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $152.88.

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lululemon athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $111.77 on Friday. lululemon athletica has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $252.24. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $134.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.87.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other lululemon athletica news, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 4,275 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,388.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,213,223.25. This represents a 70.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,116. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,452,394,000 after purchasing an additional 521,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in lululemon athletica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,911 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $631,526,000 after buying an additional 71,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in lululemon athletica by 28.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $391,544,000 after buying an additional 490,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,158 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $456,592,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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