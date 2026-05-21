What is Zacks Research's Forecast for MAA Q2 Earnings?

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities' current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities' Q3 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.68 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.Mid-America Apartment Communities's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS.

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MAA has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector underperform" rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.3%

MAA stock opened at $130.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.24 and a 200-day moving average of $131.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is 185.45%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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