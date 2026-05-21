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What is Zacks Research's Forecast for MAA Q2 Earnings?

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Mid-America Apartment Communities logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research trimmed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities to $2.08 from $2.10, while keeping projected full-year earnings at $8.52 per share for the current consensus view.
  • MAA recently beat expectations in its latest quarter, reporting $2.13 EPS versus the $0.83 consensus, though revenue of $553.73 million came in slightly below estimates.
  • The company reaffirmed its Q2 and FY2026 guidance at $2.00-$2.12 EPS and $8.37-$8.69 EPS, respectively, while Wall Street’s broader stance remains a “Hold” with a $145 target price.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities' current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities' Q3 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.68 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.Mid-America Apartment Communities's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS.

MAA has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector underperform" rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.3%

MAA stock opened at $130.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.24 and a 200-day moving average of $131.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is 185.45%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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