What is Zacks Research's Forecast for NOG FY2026 Earnings?

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas' current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas' Q2 2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 33.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 target price on Northern Oil and Gas and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Johnson Rice lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an "accumulate" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.62.

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Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,781 shares of the company's stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 58,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 181.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,107 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,217 shares of the company's stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 41.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,453 shares of the company's stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi bought 25,760 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $499,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,713,444 shares in the company, valued at $33,240,813.60. The trade was a 1.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. Northern Oil and Gas's dividend payout ratio is presently -28.26%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is a publicly traded independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company's primary operations are concentrated in the Williston Basin, where it secures acreage positions and partners with drilling operators to advance upstream projects. Through strategic leasehold acquisitions and joint ventures, Northern Oil and Gas seeks to expand its footprint in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Northern Oil and Gas employs horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies to develop unconventional resource plays, particularly in the Bakken, Three Forks and Red River formations of North Dakota and Montana.

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