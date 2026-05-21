What is Zacks Research's Forecast for Teradata Q4 Earnings?

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) - Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teradata in a report released on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teradata's current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS.

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Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities set a $37.00 price target on Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Teradata from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Teradata from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.67.

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Teradata Stock Performance

TDC stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. Teradata has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 2.0% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 34,317 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,058,336.28. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 207,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,403,216.68. This trade represents a 14.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,523 shares in the company, valued at $944,429.08. This trade represents a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,536. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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