Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.0909.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPM. Wall Street Zen lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $182.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $111.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's fifty day moving average is $117.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.65. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $90.39 and a 52-week high of $165.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.35 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.55% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business's revenue was up 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,587 shares of the company's stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 32.2% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Wheaton Precious Metals

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $4.71 from $4.65, implying slightly better near-term earnings momentum for Wheaton Precious Metals. Wheaton Precious Metals Free Report

Zacks Research increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $4.71 from $4.65, implying slightly better near-term earnings momentum for Wheaton Precious Metals. Positive Sentiment: The firm also raised FY2027 EPS to $5.13 from $4.88 and FY2028 EPS to $5.27 from $4.48, a meaningful boost to the company’s longer-term earnings outlook. Wheaton Precious Metals Free Report

The firm also raised FY2027 EPS to $5.13 from $4.88 and FY2028 EPS to $5.27 from $4.48, a meaningful boost to the company’s longer-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly estimates were also nudged higher for several future periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, reinforcing a constructive analyst view on the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals Free Report

Quarterly estimates were also nudged higher for several future periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, reinforcing a constructive analyst view on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate slightly to $1.10 from $1.12, but the change is small and does not materially offset the broader series of upward revisions. Wheaton Precious Metals Free Report

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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