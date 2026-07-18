Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Where Food Comes From Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and traded as high as $12.70. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 6,241 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Where Food Comes From from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Where Food Comes From currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on WFCF

Where Food Comes From Trading Up 2.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 million, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Where Food Comes From

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Where Food Comes From by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Where Food Comes From during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Where Food Comes From by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company's stock.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc NASDAQ: WFCF is a food traceability and certification company headquartered in Caldwell, Idaho. Established from a ranch-to-plate verification program launched in 2005, the company now offers a suite of services designed to authenticate product attributes, verify production claims and enhance supply-chain transparency for agricultural producers and food brands.

The company's core offerings include third-party certification audits, program development, on-farm risk assessments and digital traceability solutions.

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