Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Where Food Comes From Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $12.45. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 316 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Where Food Comes From from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 million, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.39%.The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFCF. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Where Food Comes From during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Where Food Comes From by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc NASDAQ: WFCF is a food traceability and certification company headquartered in Caldwell, Idaho. Established from a ranch-to-plate verification program launched in 2005, the company now offers a suite of services designed to authenticate product attributes, verify production claims and enhance supply-chain transparency for agricultural producers and food brands.

The company's core offerings include third-party certification audits, program development, on-farm risk assessments and digital traceability solutions.

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