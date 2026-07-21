Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price target indicates a potential upside of 8.59% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Whirlpool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $53.22.

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Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR stock opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $100.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm's revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 129.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company's stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

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