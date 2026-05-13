Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

Shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.38 and last traded at $41.3040, with a volume of 3295449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.08.

Get Whirlpool alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Whirlpool

Here are the key news stories impacting Whirlpool this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Whirlpool from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $68.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.99). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.08%.The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Whirlpool's revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. Whirlpool's payout ratio is currently 122.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,245,000 after acquiring an additional 80,122 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,422,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,849 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,391,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,505,000 after acquiring an additional 221,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 617,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,499,000 after acquiring an additional 183,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company's stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Whirlpool, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Whirlpool wasn't on the list.

While Whirlpool currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here