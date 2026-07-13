WhiteHawk Income Corp.'s (NYSE:WHK) Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 20th

WhiteHawk Income's (NYSE:WHK - Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, July 20th. WhiteHawk Income had issued 7,700,000 shares in its IPO on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $200,200,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. During WhiteHawk Income's quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company's quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHK. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on WhiteHawk Income in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded WhiteHawk Income to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on WhiteHawk Income in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on WhiteHawk Income in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on WhiteHawk Income in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHawk Income presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WhiteHawk Income

WhiteHawk Income Stock Performance

Shares of WHK stock opened at $25.86 on Monday. WhiteHawk Income has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

About WhiteHawk Income

WhiteHawk is focused on being the premier natural gas mineral and royalty business in the United States. We are committed to delivering cash flow and total returns to our investors through the disciplined acquisition, active management and ownership of high-quality mineral and royalty interests. Our assets are concentrated in the Marcellus and Haynesville Shales, which are located in the Appalachian and Haynesville Basins, which are among the most productive and lowest-cost U.S. natural gas basins(1).

Further Reading

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