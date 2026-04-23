Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.9550, with a volume of 227893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Whitestone REIT from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. B. Riley Financial downgraded Whitestone REIT from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Whitestone REIT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup downgraded Whitestone REIT from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Whitestone REIT from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $965.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $43.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.27 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 31.04%.Whitestone REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Whitestone REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of retail and mixed-use properties. The company's portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Texas markets, including the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, where it primarily owns open-air neighborhood and community shopping centers. Whitestone REIT focuses on convenience- and necessity-based retail, partnering with grocers, fitness operators, service providers and other essential tenants to drive consistent foot traffic and stable occupancy.

In addition to property ownership, Whitestone REIT provides asset and property management services, leasing expertise and development capabilities.

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