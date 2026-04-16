Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.9350, with a volume of 401364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Whitestone REIT from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities set a $19.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Whitestone REIT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $43.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.27 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 31.04%.Whitestone REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Whitestone REIT's payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Whitestone REIT declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of retail and mixed-use properties. The company's portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Texas markets, including the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, where it primarily owns open-air neighborhood and community shopping centers. Whitestone REIT focuses on convenience- and necessity-based retail, partnering with grocers, fitness operators, service providers and other essential tenants to drive consistent foot traffic and stable occupancy.

In addition to property ownership, Whitestone REIT provides asset and property management services, leasing expertise and development capabilities.

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