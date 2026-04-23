Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Colliers Securities set a $19.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th.

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Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.71. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $43.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.27 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Whitestone REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Whitestone REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of retail and mixed-use properties. The company's portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Texas markets, including the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, where it primarily owns open-air neighborhood and community shopping centers. Whitestone REIT focuses on convenience- and necessity-based retail, partnering with grocers, fitness operators, service providers and other essential tenants to drive consistent foot traffic and stable occupancy.

In addition to property ownership, Whitestone REIT provides asset and property management services, leasing expertise and development capabilities.

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